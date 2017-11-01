Energy Yoga Class – November schedule

Paullene Caraher

Experience the benefits of Energy Yoga with Paullene at the SunBird Golf Resort, Navajo Room, third floor, at the following times:

Morning classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 7:45-8:45 a.m.

Afternoon classes are held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Energy Yoga includes tapping and slapping the body to increase movement of blood and energy through the body.

Enjoy exercising your whole body by increasing flexibility through joint rotations and stretching. New participants are welcome. Not to worry if you feel “out of shape” or limber. It is easy to follow along. Paullene meets you “where you are.” Enjoy the discipline of Asian Qigong principles and a positive–filled energy hour. Paullene is trained in various yoga and qigong traditions and is currently training in Healing Emphasis Yoga. She is learning varied ways to address joint and muscle pain. We can’t avoid getting older, but we can enjoy life with flexibility and energy without pain.

On Tuesdays, there will be a 15-minute relaxing and meditative practice referred to as Nidra Yoga. This gives the cells a chance to recuperate while you are quieting the mind. Some feel so relaxed they slip off to sleep … and snore.

How do I sign up? Call or text Paullene Caraher at 602-292-7858 or email her at annieosha@gmail.com, or call or text Peggy Mottel at 480-440-9653.

Remember, new participants are welcome; it’s easy to follow along and feel the camaraderie of a shared yoga energy. Bring a donation and a mat. The donations are an exchange of energy. Nothing is free. Whatever you can put in the pot is really appreciated and helps to pay for the bolsters, blocks and a Starbucks mocha for the instructor.