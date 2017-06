Our Search for God study group meets every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Room A-2 of Cottonwood Country Club.

We explore the readings of Edgar Cayce who is recognized as the greatest psychic of the 20th century and the founder of holistic healing. We strive to be healthier, peaceful, and to be one with the universe and ourselves.

For information, call John at 480-883-3822.