Easy-to-Access Online Classes

Mary Kenny

New Adventures in Learning is our very own lifelong learning program for residents of Sun Lakes, Chandler, Gilbert, and beyond, and it’s back in the business of providing classes to satisfy our curiosity, our need for information, and our desire to get together with others. Of course, “getting together” takes on a new meaning during the pandemic.

Classes this fall will be online via Zoom.

For the last few months, volunteers have been busy making our classes safe and available. They also trained presenters so they’re comfortable presenting classes. The result will be classes that will be somewhat familiar and a structure that will allow you to join us safely.

Registration is now open, so join us in our virtual semester.

Whether you are a member or a curious neighbor, we invite you to go to our website for information on all 28 of our fall classes. Here are a few of the classes that begin in October: “Get Your Ducks in a Row Before Something Happens,” “Getting Started with Alexa,” “50-Plus Fitness,” and “Gmail—Beginner to Pro.” Go to our website (newadventures.info) for complete class information.

You will see many familiar presenters and a couple of new ones, too. This month we spotlight Jenn Lopez, a presenter who is new to us. She is the new library manager at the Robson Branch Library. A 20-year resident of Arizona, she has worked as a public and school librarian since 2005. Prior to that, she worked as a middle school English teacher for 10 years.

If you take Jenn’s class, you can learn about the array of resources available at Robson Library, even during the pandemic. Even just viewing the county library homepage (mcldaz.org) allows you to access 20 or so events occurring that week. Jenn wants you to know you can also learn to use the “Book a Librarian” resource. Yes, YOU can schedule a phone appointment with a librarian to learn everything you want to know about a library resource, such as getting free access to Ancestry.com (even from home) or getting Kanopy TV for digital access to TV shows, movies, etc. By using “Book a Librarian,” you can get your questions answered. “Need help signing up for a library card or Ancestry.com? Take advantage of Book a Librarian,” advises Ms. Lopez.

New Adventures in Learning is a not-for-profit organization that normally presents in-person classes at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Sun Lakes Center and looks forward to returning to the classroom as soon as it can be done responsibly. Membership is $50 per year. For registration information and other details, please visit our website at www.newadventures.info.

Interested in becoming a member? Start by calling Vincenza Heisler at the college at 480-857-5500.

Memberships that would have expired in August have been extended through December, 2020. Former members are encouraged to renew membership online.

It’s hard to predict the future, but we are confident that we will enjoy what New Adventures has to offer now and in the future.