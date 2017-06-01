It was a double installation dinner for the SunBird Lions Club

On April 18, the Chandler SunBird Lions Club held its 2017-2018 Installation Dinner in the Ballroom of the SunBird Recreation Center. The dinner was a joint officers’ installation with the Basha High School Leo’s Club. SunBird officers include President Julie Napton, Vice President Bill Hespel, Reporting Secretary Fred Garmeson, Recording Secretary Marilyn Hespel, Treasurer Ken Haslow, One-Year Directors Lee Solomon and Doug Davidson, Two-Year Directors Arlene Block and Jeanne Anderson, Membership Chairman Sonja Haeffner and LCIF Club Coordinator Fred Garmeson.