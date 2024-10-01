Do You Have an Interest in Audio?

Sun Lakes Community Theater (SLCT) has a complete audio system for sound reinforcement of live engagements. Do you have the time to help us at the SLCT? Would you like to see SLCT’s full production shows for free? Watch children light up as they watch Horton and his crew entertain them at local elementary schools? Never miss out on an ImproVables show because the tickets are sold out? We need new folks to train to help with our sound system.

For many years, SLCT has been fortunate to have volunteers to create the illusions needed for live theater performances. But we find ourselves facing a future with no one to fill this vital role. Longtime sound techs Ron Fohlmeister and Dave and Maryann Stevens have retired. We desperately need to replace them with new folks. The good news is that Dave Patterson is still doing tech for us for a few more months. Dave is ready to train anyone and everyone, including SunBird residents, who want to be able to experience live performances from a different point of view.

Won’t you consider taking part in SLCT’s magic? If you want to learn a new skill, get involved in live theater productions, meet new people, and have a lot of fun, please consider emailing Dave at [email protected] to find out if you have what it takes to make live theater all it can be.