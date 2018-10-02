Discover your artistic talents

Jean Anderson

This is your invitation to come have a good time and learn how to paint with watercolor in a relaxed environment. I will, once again, be starting a beginning watercolor class where you can learn the fundamentals of this easy and fun method of painting.

Create colorful paintings beginning with your very first class. I will teach a group class on Fridays and also do individual classes at my home. We have a lot of laughs, and I’ve been thrilled by how quickly everyone catches on. We will also continue the Monday watercolor painting group.

In my other life, I developed highly technical training programs in a very complicated field for a large national company. I’ve used that experience to produce a fun, quick way of mastering watercolor.

Please come to our fun beginners’ watercolor class on Friday mornings in the Pima Room. Join others who are new to this exciting medium and learn with them. You don’t need to know how to draw.

Please call before class. I need to know.

If you are interested, please text or call Jean at 503-649-9097. No prior experience necessary.