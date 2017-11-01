Desert Rivers Audubon presents Tour de Bird

Gwen Grace

This year, there are two homes in Sun Lakes that have gardens built for birds that can be toured on November 4 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Follow the signs in Ironwood or in Sun Lakes Country Club where tickets are available on-site. Tickets are $20 on-site or online for $15 at www.desertiversaudubon.org.

Desert Rivers Audubon Society invites you to explore nature and join in the Bird Walks.

A Bald Eagle is waiting for other birds to arrive. Look for the American Wigeons on the ponds around Sun Lakes and SunBird to know the annual bird migration has started. Flying from Northern Canada, the Wigeons may have traveled 4000 miles to be here and are usually the first to arrive.

Bird Walks:

First Saturday of the month at Chandler Veterans Oasis Park, Lindsay and Chandler Heights Road, 8:00 a.m. until noon, free guided bird walks.

The third Saturday of the month at Gilbert Water Park, southeast corner of Guadalupe and Greenfield Road, also 8:00 a.m. to noon and free. Binoculars are available.

Monthly Meetings:

November 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Gilbert Library, Guadalupe and Greenfield Road.

Field Trips:

Visit the DRAS website, www.desertriversaudubon.org, click on Calendar and find a trip. Some trips will leave from Sun Lakes! Email Gwengellen@gmail.com for information.