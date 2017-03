David L. Riggall

The Desert Navy Club at SunBird Golf Resort meets the third Friday of each month at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Room. The March speaker is Rear Admiral James Symonds speaking on the 4,000 flight hours logged during his career in an A-6 Intruder. The club membership is made up of Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine Veterans. For information, call Richard Volpe at 480-802-2532.