COVID Vaccination Clinics at SunBird

Wendy Weber, Lifestyle Director

During the month of March, SunBird was fortunate enough to hold three separate COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at SunBird. Paper Cranes Healthcare, along with the SunBird team of volunteers, did an amazing job vaccinating over 350 SunBird residents and employees. The eldest resident to get their vaccination was Rhoda Hokanson. She is 101, turning 102 in September! After receiving her vaccine, I asked her how she was feeling. Her response, “What was in that shot? I feel fantastic. I haven’t felt this good in a long time!”

I would like to thank everyone who emailed me to volunteer for the clinic. We had over 75 residents willing and able to help. Thank you! I would also like to personally thank our SunBird nurse volunteers: Nancy Baniecki, Shirley Lee, Dee Marrs, Lynn McHale, Colleen Norgard, Vicki Shay, and Karen Volk, who administered all of the vaccines to our residents. You are our heroes! And to our non-medical volunteers who had our clinics running like a well-oiled machine, we could not have done this without all of your help! Thank you to Nancy Eckstein, Mark and Karen Hall, Chuck Heitbrink, Norm and Nancy Ott, Dianne Reed, Steve and Shelly Seel, Jim and Bonnie Striebel, and Rae Ann Vandrovec! SunBird truly is a wonderful place!