Common CDC and SunBird Rules

Layne Varney, General Manager

Stay home if sick or have symptoms of sickness or have been exposed to someone who is sick.

Stay home if immunocompromised.

If questionable, please stay home and monitor personal health conditions, and if questionable, consult with a medical physician.

Wash and sanitize hands often.

Avoid touching your face, mouth, or eyes.

Cough into your elbow or a tissue and discard immediately.

Maintain a physical distance of six feet from others.

Avoid physical contact with handshaking, high fives, hugging, fist and elbow bumps, and any other physical contact.

Know the health and health practices others are using if you are considering joining with them for any activity or meeting.

Wear a protective face mask when in any building and/or when physical distancing is not possible.

Follow the occupancy limits as posted above each room in the clubhouse.

Do not move tables or chairs, as they have been placed specifically for social distancing purposes.

Disinfect and sanitize tables, surfaces, and chairs before and after using a room or facility.

Wash hands immediately when returning home.

Entering or using any of the SunBird facilities is at your own risk.

Stay safe and healthy!