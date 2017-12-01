Calling all SunBird military veterans

Bob Neuman

This is a request to all current SunBird veterans who have served in our armed forces. We are asking that you call the clubhouse office to register your name, branch of the military, rank and years served. The number is 802-4901.

We are in the progress of recognizing ou.eterans for their sacrifices in some manner when the sign-up is complete. We hope to have your information as soon as possible, especially before the new year, so we can proceed.

We are proud of each one of you and would like to share this with all our residents.