Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Melvin Huser

April winners:

4/01. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Sue Kaat, 3rd Beth Miller

4/08. 1st Fay Lockwood, 2nd Larry Schornborn, 3rd June Yates

4/15. 1st Marlys Haslow, 2nd Mel Huser, 3rd Rachel Anderson

4/22. 1st Arlie Mulder, 2nd Shirley Jackson, 3rd Mel Huser

4/29. 1st Rachel Anderson, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Craig Thorson

Wednesday Morning Mixed Bridge

Jeanne Lewis

4/03. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Ken Haslow, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

4/10. 1st Ken Haslow, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Toni Greisiger

4/17. 1st Barb Davis, 2nd Mary Jo Howe, 3rd Sue McCutcheon

4/24. 1st Barb Davis, 2nd Toni Greisiger, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

Wednesday Evening Bridge

Toni Greisiger

4/03. 1st June Preder and Bruce Kaiser, 2nd Karlene Garn and Mel Huser, 3rd Lil MacPherson and Jackie Huyghebaert

4/10. 1st Sue and Ron Kaat, 2nd Team Onyx, 3rd June Preder and Bruce Kaiser

4/17. 1st June Preder and Bruce Kaiser, 2nd LaVonne Buland and Toni Greisiger, 3rd Sue and Ron Kaat

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Jim McCutcheon

4/05. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Ron Mrgula, 3rd Arley Mulder

4/12. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Sue Kaat, 3rd Peggy White

4/19. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd June Preder, 3rd (tie) Nan Atchley and Craig Thorsen

4/26. 1st (tie) Toni Greisiger and Arley Mulder, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Dolores Kline

Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge Novice and Intermediate

Karin Hansen

April was a great month for the duplicate bridge players at Sun Lakes, and some awesome scores were recorded both at club games and at the I/N regional tournament held in Scottsdale. In club play, the top score for the 99er game was on Thursday, April 25, when Mercedes Johnson and Dale Ehrbright had a game of 72.23%. Congratulations on a top game! In the 499er game, the top score was on April 23 when Margaret Tam and Frank Bost had a 70.79% game. Many of our novice and intermediate players participated in the I/N regional tournament held in Scottsdale April 26-28. This tournament was an opportunity to score some coveted gold points while playing only against other non-life masters. Hats off to all of those who chose to challenge themselves with some tough pair games and some team events as well. On Friday, April 26, Harvey Lowe and Cheryl Verlander had a high finish in Gold Rush Pairs. On Saturday, April 27, in the morning session of pairs play, Debbie Berry and Hugh Verlander finished third, and Kay Kennedy and Yogi Patel finished fourth. In the afternoon session, Yogi Patel and Bob Belton finished in first place. Sunday, April 28, was an all-day session of team play with four players per team. The winning team had some players from the Sun Lakes Bridge Club: Kim Bauer, Betty Tuttle, Jacque Tooley and Renee Prendergast. Second place was also represented by Sun Lakes players: Betty Santa, William Reisenbuchler, Frank Bost and Patricia Liddle. Congratulations to these and all the others who enjoyed themselves at the tournament. Club play continues during June.

The Thursday morning game starts at 8:15 a.m. and is open for all players with less than 100 master points. Contact Anne Newman at acnewmanaz@q.com for information and for any questions you might have. Games for players with less than 500 points are on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. All games are held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church on Alma School Road, just South of Chandler Heights Road. More information is available on the website at Unit351.com or by contacting Karin Hansen at karinhanse@aol.com.

4/02. N/S: (1st in A) Margaret Tam and Frank Bost, (1st in B and C) Barbara Starr and Emma Lou Banks; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and Terrance Heying, (1st in B) Mary Bennington and Tim Bennington

4/04. N/S: (1st in A) Frank Bost and Patricia Liddle, (1st in B and C) Kathy Sorensen and Arvid (Butch) Sorensen; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and David Bloxham, (1st in B) Mary Bennington and Tim Bennington

4/09. N/S: (1st in A and B) Garry Keister and Cynthia Cantor; E/W: (1st in A) Judy Lamers and Barbara Hewitt, (1st in B and C) Carol Hannon and Dennis Hannon

4/11. N/S: (1st in A and B) James Libby and Lindalee Jurgens; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and David Bloxham, (1st in B and C) Sandy Glover and Eric Glover

4/16. N/S: (1st in A) Craig Holstad and James Libby, (1st in B and C) Cathy Davis and Kathleen Garrett; E/W: (1st in A and B and C) Linda L. McAdoo and David Mc Adoo

4/23. N/S: (1st in A) Frank Bost and Margaret Tam, (1st in B and C) Gerald Smith and Donna Smith; E/W: (1st in A and B and C) Bev Poffenberger and Janet Beeks

4/25. N/S: (1st in A) Betty Santa and William Reisenbuchler, (1st in B) James Libby and Lindalee Jurgens, (1st in C) Gerald Smith and Donna Smith; E/W: (1st in A) Harvey Lowe and Cheryl Verlander, (1st in B and C) Jack Holme and Dottie Holme

4/30. N/S: (1st in A and B) Gerald Smith and Donna Smith; E/W: (1st in A) Frank Bost and Margaret Tam, (1st in B and C) Carol Ritter and Kim Bauer

Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge

Alan Behr

The Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club games are held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church (23914 S. Alma School Road).

Open games are held on Monday at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. There also is a Novice game Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday a 499ers game at 1:30 p.m. (if there are enough entries in the field) and Saturday at 9:00 a.m., subject to having enough entries. Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to game time!

If you are in need of a partner for any Open Games, please contact the Players’ Pairs Assistants Eileen Utter, Kay Kennedy and Carol Warner at bridgepards@gmail.com. Please try the email first if you have access to a computer. Fees for the game are $6.00/person if you are a member of the club or $7.00/person if not a club member.

Please welcome all new players to the table. There are many inexperienced players who try to play with the advanced players and may feel uncomfortable. If you see someone that you do not recognize, please introduce both yourself and your partner. If time permits, you may want to interact with them, but do not slow down the game. New players are the key to keeping our club viable.

The top percentage winners for this month are as follows: Sadu Marrott and John Euler with a 72.77% game and Larry Anfinson and Janet Daling with a 70.69% game. Congratulations to both pairs.

4/01. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Joe Pospis, (1st in B) W. Lakin Hines and Chuck Irwin, (1st in C) Lindsay Cantoni and Beverly Lust; E/W: (1st in A) Judith Euler and William Stone, (1st in B) Janis Holle and Dorothy Hanko

4/02. N/S: (1st in A) Richard Katz and Charlotte Katz, (1st in B and C) Hope Castellanos and Lee Mah; E/W: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Richard Catero, (1st in B and C) Pat Weindorf and Angela Bailey

4/04. N/S: (1st in A) Anne Casey and Myrna Baker, (1st in B and C) Bonnie Butler and Karin Hansen; E/W: (1st in A) W. Lakin Hines and Jim Wart, (1st in B) Eileen Utter and James Utter, (1st in A) Richard Katz and Charlotte Katz, (1st in B and C) Barry Siegwart and Sue Robinson; E/W: (1st in A and B and C) Fred Smith and Rick Boyd

4/08. N/S: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Linda Brock and Kathy Ronquist, (1st in C) Terrance Kilbreath and Michael Hedreen; E/W: (1st in A and B) William Stone and Cynthia O’Neil, (1st in C) Carolyn Stevens and Sid Stevens

4/09. N/S: (1st in A and B) Jim Wart and Carol Gerlach; E/W: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Richard Catero, (1st in B) Maurice Evans and Dennis Hoffelt

4/11. N/S: (1st in A) Paul Glick and Tod Mucci, (1st in B) Sydney Sides and Janis Holle, (1st in C) Donna Hofer and Michael Salscheider; E/W: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Steve Mansfield, (1st in B and C) Roseanne Rinderknecht and Roger Rinderknecht

4/15. N/S: (1st in A) Richard Katz and Charlotte Katz, (1st in B) Patricia Sohler and Maurice Evans, (1st in C) Eric Larson and D Larry Frink; E/W: (1st in A) Carol Gerlach and Anne Casey, (1st in B) Sue Robinson and Eileen Friend

4/16. N/S: (1st in A) Bob Borengasser and Louis Quiggle, (1st in B) Tod Mucci and William Stone, (1st in C) Beverly Lust and Char Gangel; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and Oris Mowry, (1st in B) Gordon Markham and Kath Markham

4/20. N/S: (1st in A and B) Dale Sweetwood and Carole Odenreider; E/W: (1st in A and B) Jim Wart and Charles Quenneville, (1st in C) Craig Holstad and James Libby

4/22. N/S: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Joe Pospis, (1st in B) Roman Martin and Nancy Espy-Martin, (1st in C) Cheryl Verlander and Deborah Berry; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and John Euler, (1st in B* and C*) D Larry Frink and Eric Larson, (1st in B* and C*) Anne Newman and Maria Davis

4/23. N/S: (1st in A) John Euler and Derek Mansfield, (1st in B) Dennis Hoffelt and Carol Gerlach, (1st in C) Hope Castellanos and Lee Mah; E/W: (1st in A) Vernon Hoover and Anne Casey, (1st in B) Eileen Utter and James Utter

4/25. N/S: (1st in A) Joe Pospis and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Dennis Hoffelt and Robert Wilkinson, (1st in C) Cheri Zosel and Thomas Zosel; E/W: (1st in A) Susan Shaver and John Euler, (1st in B) Eileen Utter and James Utter

4/27. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Cynthia Bohland and Carol Warner, (1st in C) Don Pratt and Donna Pratt; E/W: (1st in A) Louis Quiggle and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B and C) James Libby and Craig Holstad

4/29. N/S: (1st in A) Charles Quenneville and Louis Quiggle, (1st in B) Donna Hofer and Ardith Nance, (1st in C) Pat Weindorf and Lynn Przewlocki; E/W: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Joe Pospis, (1st in B) Janis Holle and Janelle Gibson

4/30. N/S: (1st in A and B) Kitty Larson and Donna Hofer; E/W: (1st in A) James Wang and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B and C) Harvey Lowe and Bonnie Butler

* indicates a tie