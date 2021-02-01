Blood Drive February 23

Dean Athmer

The Sun Lakes Posse will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 9531 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes.

The event will be in the meeting room, with plenty of space to comply with social distancing requirements.

Here are the basic requirements to give blood:

* Donation frequency: every 56 days

* You must be in good health and feeling well

* You must be at least 18 years old

* You must weigh at least 110 pounds

Get more information and register at our website www.SunLakesPosse.org.

Registration is required to reduce waiting times and crowding.

Make sure you check out the medications and travel sections to see if they apply to you.

Please help support our community by donating blood if you can.