Mary Lou Kaye

Basic social dance is easy to learn, and because it’s so easy, it’s a huge amount of fun. We focus on developing the leading skills of the gentlemen and the following skills of the lovely ladies. All that’s left is listening and moving to the music you hear. At the end of the first lesson, you can move to any song that is played. The movements learned allow the dancers to enjoy their partner, regardless of the songs that are played from the start.

This is only possible when you remove the memorization of multiple steps and the process of creating and memorizing individual files of what steps go with what music. Oh, and if you don’t know what dance matches what music, you have another subject to learn and memorize. At that point, becoming a dancer is more of a job than a fun activity. “Ballroom Dancing” is best left to those interested in competing on the dance floor.

A new basic social dance class is scheduled to begin soon. To get details or have questions answered, contact Mary Lou Kaye at 480-939-1869 or learnsocialdancing@cox.net.