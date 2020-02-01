Basic Healthy Habits with Essential Oils

JoAnne Gaudioso

It is time to get back to our Basic Healthy Habits. If you are like me, you may have let some things slip over the holidays. Maybe you didn’t quite maintain a healthy diet, maybe you allowed stress and anxiety of the holidays overcome you, maybe you didn’t manage to get enough rest and sleep, or maybe you didn’t keep up with your exercise. I am guilty of all of these! So, I have designed a plan for myself to get back on track using my essential oils.

Last month, we reviewed ways to kick the sugar craving in my workshops. This month, I will be addressing healthy winter nutrition. Be aware of your food intake and use smaller portions spread out over time to allow your body to tell you when it’s full. Slim & Sassy Essential Oil can help you manage your appetite and put aside cravings.

You can actually begin by detoxing your system by drinking Lemon Essential Oil in your water. Just one or two drops to your water throughout the day will detox your system.

Taking daily nutritional supplements remains important, especially during the winter months when we are not outdoors as often and doing something physically active.

Let me help you get back on track with healthy nutrition. During my FREE workshops this month, we will talk about the ways different essential oils can help with a healthy nutrition plan. Workshops are scheduled for Saturdays: Feb. 1 at 11 a.m., Feb. 8 at 11 a.m., Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., Feb. 29 at 11 a.m., and Thursday evenings: Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

During these workshops, we will make a rollerball blend to help you reach your nutritional goals.

If these times are not convenient, contact me to schedule a one-on-one. For those of you who have a few friends who may be interested in learning more about essential oils, you can host a workshop. Anyone who hosts a workshop will receive a special hostess gift. All you do is invite, and I do the rest.

For more information, contact JoAnne Gaudioso by phone or text at 480-225-5224 or by email at jandj1261@gmail.com.