Bob Neuman

This is a request to all current SunBird veterans who have served in our armed forces. We are asking that you call the clubhouse office to register your name, branch of the military and years served. The number is 802-4901.

There is a movement afoot to recognize our veterans for their sacrifices in some manner when the signup is complete. We hope to have your information as soon as possible.

We are proud of each one of you and would like to share this with all our residents.