Are You Still Working?

Jean Pritchard, Welcoming and Marketing Committee Chair

Do you feel that you are missing out on activities and meetings because of your work schedule? If you are a member of the SunBird community and are still working, we want you. We would like to invite you to a get-together to discuss your interests and activities you would like to join, but are restricted because of your work schedule. We will gather on Thursday, July 15, in the Apache Room at 7 p.m. RSVP by emailing [email protected] with your name and address.

We sincerely hope you will join us as we examine the opportunities we have together. See you on the 15th. Oh yes, we will have cheese, crackers, and beverages. So, join us as we discover your interests.