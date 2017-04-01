April brings tea time to Women’s Connection

Susan Reynhout

Celebrate spring by having tea at Women’s Connection brunch on Thursday, April 13, at 9:00 a.m. in the Kingston Ballroom of the Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes. Diane Eddy, Certified Tea Professional and owner of Global Tea Mart, will have a fun and intriguing presentation on teas. Invite all your friends to join you for this perfect girlfriend time of sipping tea together. You are welcome to bring your favorite tea cup and wear a hat, but it is optional. Diane’s shop, Global Tea Mart, is located at 4991 Alma School Road, Ste. 5, Chandler, AZ 85248.

Don’t miss Ms Senior Arizona 2010, educator and talk show host Dr. Maddy Paschal, as she de-bunks the myth that perfection is all it’s cracked up to be! Maddy’s diverse background includes attaining a doctorate in industrial distribution, a 40-year educational career and owning her own bed and breakfast and trucking company. She served as the host for a TV segment called “Seniors on the Move” on KGUN in Tucson. Currently, Maddy has her own monthly column in two of America’s best community magazines Ocotillo Living and Foothills Living. She is also a professional singer, appearing all over the valley and performing our music for the event. Maddy’s talk is titled, “The Perfect Little Girl.”

The cost is $15, or $16 for gluten-free/special-diet requests. Those meals must be ordered at time of reservation. Reservations are required by noon on Thursday, April 6, by emailing Shirley Mukhar at wcsunlakes@comcast.net or by calling Lydia Claflin at 480-802-2188 or Pat Stead at 480-883-1450. Cancellations must be made no later than Monday, April 9, by 10:00 a.m. by calling Cindi Decker at 515-770-7974. A reservation made is a reservation paid. Reservations not canceled must be honored. Cost includes brunch, taxes, gratuity, speaker’s expenses, publicity and miscellaneous fees. This event is sponsored by Stonecroft, www.stonecroft.org.