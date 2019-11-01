American/Irish Club news

Mary Pilon, Publicity

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the SunBird Irish Club held its first meeting of the season. The meeting was held on Sunbird’s patio, preceded by a happy hour and followed by submarine sandwiches and chips.

The meeting was short and sweet. President Jack opened the meeting with the Pledge to the Flag, introduced two candidates for the HOA board who gave short talks, and then called on Treasurer James to report on our balance. Several options on how to spend the excess funds were given; however, none were finalized at this time. A trip to Parker, with optional golf and gambling at the casino, was one option. Another option was not charging members for our Christmas party and dinner. Members will decide this issue in November.

The annual trip to Laughlin was mentioned, and it was determined that we will stay at the Tropicana again this year. The casino has canceled its buffet service, but we will receive complimentary meal tickets along with the lodging. Our trip is scheduled for the first week in February. The dates haven’t been finalized, but we leave on a Tuesday and return on Thursday. Everyone looks forward to this event, which is definitely the highlight of the season.

Our present officers will not be running for office for the next year, so President Jack asked for volunteers to fill the positions of president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. We will need willing candidates by our final meeting of the season in April.

The meeting was adjourned at 5:20 p.m. The 50/50 drawing and the dollar game were held. The next meeting will be held on the patio again, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. It will be a BYOB, as usual, with the 4 p.m. happy hour preceding the meeting.

I always like to end this article with some Irish humor because our club is primarily about fun. I don’t have any Irish jokes this month, but I do have some comments by Rodney Dangerfield, who definitely was not Irish, but who probably would have been overjoyed to be a Son of Erin. Here’s one of Rodney’s gems: “When I was born, I was so ugly, the doctor slapped my mother.”

See you next month.