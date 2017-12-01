Barb Brandt

Agave Quilters Guild will welcome Dana E. Jones, artist, quiltmaker and journalist, on December 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the ballroom at Oakwood Country Club. It was love at first sight when Dana encountered the quilts of Caohagan Island, a small island in the Philippines. She will share the story of quiltmaking coming to the island and how the quiltmakers took hold of the artform and made it their own. The pieced and appliqued quilts are .ibrant representation of the culture and life of the quilters of Caohagen Island.

Dana is a former editor of Quilters Newsletter magazine and the Studio Art Quilt Associates Journal, and is the author of Pagtinabangay: The Quilts and Quiltmakers of Caohagan Island. This program is free to Agave Quilters Guild members and $5.00 for guests.