Advanced Spanish Conversation Group meeting notice

Dianne Zimmerman

Join us to practice Spanish! We are a group of advanced conversational Spanish speakers from various backgrounds who practice our language skills in an informal setting. We meet every Wednesday from 4:15-5:30 p.m. at Oakwood Country Club in the Ocotillo Room of the Arts and Crafts building. We discuss a wide variety of lively topics that are entertaining and fun. Sun Lakes residency is not required. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, please contact Dianne at 480-401-8315.