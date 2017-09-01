100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima Sixth Apparition Rally

In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the six Apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima that took place beginning on May 13, 1917, through October 13, 2017, to three small shepherd children, Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta, in a little cove in Portugal, St. Steven’s Parish will be celebrating the sixth and last Apparition with a Rally and special program including prayers, music and speakers at St. Steven’s Church on Saturday, October 14, 2017, from noon until 1:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Fatima Rallies will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at noon throughout the nation and world.

Please join us and hear the message of Our Lady of Fatima and pray together for the conversion of America and for peace.

For information, please call Anne at 480-802-9127 or St. Steven’s at 480-895-9266, extension 0.